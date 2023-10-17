3 Kirk Cousins trade packages Vikings can't refuse
If the Vikings were presented with these offers, why would they say no?
By Ryan Heckman
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off their second win of the season and sit at 2-4 on the year. The problem is, though, that Minnesota's two wins have come over the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.
So, just where are the Vikings headed? This coming weekend, they take on the San Francisco 49ers in a game they are highly likely to drop, sending them to 2-5.
Prior to this year's trade deadline, starting quarterback Kirk Cousins could generate some serious interest. What if the Vikings' season is truly lost? Should the following trades present themselves, the Vikings could not possibly refuse dealing Cousins.
Trade Number 1: The Falcons get aggressive in trying to win the NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons look just like a team that could be a quarterback away from seriously competing. Their defense has drastically improved and is currently ranked as the no. 4 overall unit in football when it comes to yards allowed.
Offensively, they have enough weapons to be potent. Drake London and Kyle Pitts should be heavily utilized, but haven't been due to the inefficiency of Desmond Ridder. Some could put blame on Arthur Smith as well, but Ridder has not been good, overall.
If the Falcons came calling and offered Minnesota a pair of picks, including a second and third rounder next year, in exchange for Cousins and a fifth, that would be extremely difficult to pass up. Put Cousins on that Falcons roster, and they might go on to win the NFC South, which remains wide open at this point.