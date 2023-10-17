3 Kirk Cousins trade packages Vikings can't refuse
If the Vikings were presented with these offers, why would they say no?
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 2: The Jets go all-in on the 2023 season
The offseason belonged to the New York Jets, who already attempted to go all-in on the 2023 season by acquiring former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After Rodgers went down to an Achilles tear early in Week 1, it's been a myriad of inconsistencies on offense for the Jets.
Defensively, New York remains one of the better units in the NFL, despite dealing with some injuries and boasting more of a bend-don't-break group this season. At full strength, though, the Jets can hang with anyone thanks to their defense. Offensively, though, Zach Wilson has not been anywhere close to Rodgers. Wilson had his big game against the Chiefs, but fell back down to earth against the Eagles, despite the win over Philadelphia.
If you place Cousins on this Jets roster, and give him Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson among others to work with, New York could certainly go on to not just make the postseason but make some noise in tha playoffs, too.
The Vikings would be silly to refuse a package like this, too, as it would give them a first-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Cousins, a third and a fourth. Minnesota would then have a pair of firsts in next year's draft to try and move up for a guy like Caleb Williams, if they so chose to.