3 Vikings who need to be traded to start building for the future
By Ryan Heckman
At 2-4, the Minnesota Vikings' season is looking pretty grim. Although they're coming off a win over the Chicago Bears, the Vikings cannot take a whole lot of solace in that victory.
The Bears, to begin with, are a bad team. But, they also played nearly an entire half without Justin Fields and were still in the game late in the fourth quarter. This weekend, the Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers.
What happens when the Vikings suffer their fifth loss in seven games? It might be time to sell at the trade deadline, looking ahead to 2024 and beyond. These three players could be ideal candidates to be moved, if the Vikings indeed try to sell.
1. K.J. Osborn, WR
The first name Minnesota should consider trading is their current WR2, K.J. Osborn. At the moment, Justin Jefferson is sidelined with an injury making Osborn the second guy in line, but normally, he is third on the depth chart.
As a WR3, Osborn is a great option. He is likely to have a market during free agency next year, and the Vikings won't be able to pay him. Minnesota is going to have to pay Jefferson this offseason, and will eventually have to pay Jordan Addison down the line. So, with Osborn in the final year of his contract, they should try to do whatever they can to move him.
The 2020 fifth-round pick currently has two seasons in a row with at least 650 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and looks like he could get there again this year. He's highly underrated, but gives another team a great option as a possible second or third wide receiver on their roster. The Vikings might be able to fetch a mid-round pick for Osborn, if they're lucky.