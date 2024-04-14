Montez Sweat tells Chicago fans that he will not tolerate losing to Green Bay
Bears lost both games to the division-rival Packers last season, despite Green Bay playing their first season without Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have now won 10 straight games against the Bears.
Talking trash is nothing new in the National Football League, but when you do it in April, it tends to get people's attention. A week before the NFL Draft, edge rusher Montez Sweat boldly proclaimed that the will not accept losing to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears nemesis and NFC North rivals.
While speaking to former NFL edge rusher Chris Long on the Green Light podcast last week, Sweat admitted that he has to put the losing streak to bed.
Sweat has only played in one of these Bears-Packers games, which resulted in a 17-9 loss to Green Bay in Week 18. And apparently that loss was one too many.
"I'm telling you right now, I';m not losing to Green Bay this year. I can't do it. I can't do it man. I'm not losing to Green Bay this year."- Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat
The Packers have been pushing the Bears around for years and Chicago has not beaten the Packers since Donald Trump was President. They have lost 10 in a row to the Packers and 15 out of the last 16 matchups with the Packers, and were thoroughly dominated during the Aaron Rodgers era. The advent of Jordan Love taking over for Rodgers did not help the Bears fare any better as they dropped both contests to their division rivals last season.
Could this be the year that the Bears finally defeat the Cheese Heads? The roster has been overhauled and their biggest piece should be coming in next week during the first round of the NFL Draft. Pieces have been put in place for the Bears to finally attain supremacy in the NFC North.
This is supposed to be a new Chicago Bears team, come the 2024 season as the team is expected to draft Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall selection in the draft. The easiest way for Williams to win over the Da Bears fans, and Sweat, would be to help guide the team to victories over the Packers.
Sweat said that Williams does not have to come in and win games by himself as he has talented skill players around him.
"“Be yourself, Don’t try to do it all by yourself. You got a great group of guys around you. I know you seen the pieces: Keenan Allen, Swift from Philly. We got some guys around him. … He’s obviously a talented guy. Just don’t try to do it all in one night.”"- Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat