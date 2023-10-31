Most Impressive And Most Disappointing Team From Week 8
Week eight's NFL action is complete and here is the most impressive and most disappointing team from the exciting week of football.
Most Impressive: Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in a week eight NFL blockbuster. Cincinnati held an even record, and the Niners were looking to improve their 5-2 record. The Bengals shockingly defeated San Francisco by fourteen points.
The Bengals began their season dreadfully, as they were 1-3 after week four. Their defense was struggling, and a banged-up Joe Burrow wasn't reaching anywhere near his expectations. Cincinnati have certainly turned their season around, as they've won three matches in a row. Their most impressive win came last night, as they upset the 49ers, who possess an outstanding offense and defense.
It's safe to say that the Bengals are back, and a large statement was made on the road against a team that is considered a major Super Bowl contender. The elite combination between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase was failing to succeed during the beginning of the season, however they were able to partner perfectly on Sunday, as Chase recorded one hundred receiving yards from ten receptions, along with a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Bengals offense fired in the first quarter as their opening two drives resulted in a pair of touchdowns. Their defense backed them up, as they only allowed the Niners to score seventeen points, which is tied for their lowest score in a single game this season.
Next week's prime-time match against the Bills will teach us so much more about whether or not the Bengals have a chance to go one step further than their 2022 run to the Super Bowl. The win over the 49ers was a perfect momentum boost into next week.