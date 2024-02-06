What are the most touchdowns ever scored in a Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner and fans are hoping we see plenty of touchdowns in the big game! Which Super Bowls have given us the most touchdowns? Let's take a look.
Most touchdowns scored in a Super Bowl
That honor goes to Super Bowl XXIX between the San Francisco 49ers and the San Diego Chargers, as 10 total touchdowns were scored in a 49-26 victory for the Niners. There were three touchdowns scored in the first quarter, two scored in the second quarter, three in the third quarter, and two in the fourth quarter.
Steve Young was responsible for six of the 49ers' seven touchdowns (they didn't kick a single field goal in the blowout win) and Jerry Rice caught three of Young's six touchdown passes. Ricky Watters had two touchdown grabs and William Floyd had the other. Watters rushed for a touchdown as well.
On the Chargers' side, Stan Humphries threw one touchdown pass to Tony Martin. Natrone Means rushed for a touchdown and Andre Coleman returned a kickoff 98 yards to the house.
The runner-up in most touchdowns scored in a Super Bowl was Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles where nine touchdowns were put on the board. There were four touchdowns in the first half and the second half gave us a shootout between the Pats and Eagles, as five total touchdowns took place.