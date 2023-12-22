New England Patriots shock the NFL with insane 2024 NFL Mock Draft
This mock draft would be WILD!
The New England Patriots need to make a ton of noise next offseason in order to fix their talentless roster. Well, in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, they shock the entire NFL. I do think Bill Belichick's days are numbered in New England. In fact, I am firmly confident that owner Robert Kraft wants to part ways with Belichick at the end of the season.
It's been a disaster for the team in the post-Tom Brady era. They went 10-7 in 2021, but have not yet been able to build on that shocking success. That season seems to be more of an outlier than anything else. From top to bottom, besides a handful of decent core players, this roster is in serious need of talent.
So, let's put together an absolutely bonkers 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
2nd Overall Pick - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
WITH Drake Maye still on the board, the New England Patriots decided to pass on the QB for a generational wide receiver prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr, the son of, you guessed it, Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. The senior Harrison tormented the Patriots when the two teams squared off, so the Patriots go the route of drafting his son to hopefully torment defenses for years to come.
35th Overall Pick - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
The New England Patriots decided to pass on a QB with their first pick, but landed efficient QB Michael Penix Jr out of Washington. Penix wrapped up his sixth year in college and had the best year of his career in 2023 with Washington. I think Penix is actually comparable to Brock Purdy in that both passers will or did have a TON of starting experience at the HS and collegiate level, which could surely translate into the NFL.
Pairing Marvin Harrison Jr with Michael Penix Jr could be an insane duo at the next level. I think in this scenario, the Patriots would consider bringing in a bridge QB to raise the ceiling of the QB room since a rookie will be there.