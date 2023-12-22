New England Patriots shock the NFL with insane 2024 NFL Mock Draft
66th Overall Pick - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The new regime in New England is NOT messing around in trying to fix the offense. At the top of the third round, they were able to land another stud wide receiver, Xavier Worthy out of Texas. Worthy is a junior with great speed and an elite route-runner, perhaps sharing some similarities to Denver Broncos' WR, Jerry Jeudy.
The Patriots don't have a ton to talk about at WR this year, so rebuilding this room should be a top priority for the team, along with getting the QB situation fixed.
99th Overall Pick - Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
A lighter interior player, Jackson Powers-Johnson comes from a very good offensive line school. The Patriots did select a handful of offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they continue that trend with Jackson Powers-Johnson. He's 6'4" and could perhaps play both guard and center. I think continuing to bolster the OL is a great idea, as Trent Brown is a free agent in 2024; as is stud OL Mike Onwenu.
Their center, David Andrews, is also a free agent in the near future, so this OL needs some reinforcements.
130th Overall Pick - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
163rd Overall Pick - Dallin Hooker, TE, Colorado State
170th Overall Pick - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
201st Overall Pick - Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn
The New England Patriots go offense with all of their picks but two, so this is clearly a mock draft that is angled toward fixing the worst offense in the NFL. Adding a solid QB prospect, along with some help at wide receiver and on the offensive line should be able to yield some promise in 2024 with the right coaching staff.