New York Giants co-owner makes inexcusable statement about QB Daniel Jones
The New York Giants made one of the NFL's worst decisions the league has seen in recent years with extending Daniel Jones, but their owner thinks otherwise, it seems. John Mara, one of the team's owners, made one of the more baffling statements you may read, and it was about his QB, Daniel Jones
"The New York Giants inked Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023, a deal that looks precarious after the quarterback played just six uneven games last season before tearing his ACL.- Kevin Patra / John Mara
Despite the questions surrounding Jones entering a pivotal 2024 campaign, Big Blue co-owner John Mara said Thursday that he doesn't regret extending the quarterback's contract.
"I'm still happy we gave (Jones) that contract because I thought he played really well for us in '22," Mara said, via the team's official website. "Last year, he got hurt and let's be honest, when he was playing, we weren't blocking anybody. So, let's give him a chance with a better offensive line with some weapons around him to see what he can do.""
There truly is no excuse for saying this type of thing, but I suppose you have to assume that Mara is just trying to relay positive thoughts indirectly to Daniel Jones, as the QB has been quite bad through his NFL career, which began in 2019. General Manager Joe Schoen extended Jones on a four-year, $160 million deal, which was a huge mistake.
However, the Giants can get out of this deal at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, and unless something major changes, you can expect the team to do that and to start fresh at the position. The Giants head coach is Brian Daboll, who is clearly a solid man for the job, as he was able to drag Jones and a bottom-5 roster to a winning record and playoff appearance in the 2022 NFL Season.
The way I see it, this could be one of the rare occurrences where the GM gets the boot before the head coach, as Schoen is clearly in way over his head. He's missed on a good bit of draft picks and still has one of the worst rosters in the NFL with no franchise QB in sight.
If we're being honest here, I am not sure there is a single soul inside that building who is "happy" that Daniel Jones got the deal and is still the team's starting QB. I could be proven wrong in 2024, as I guess there is always a chance that Jones figures something out, but I don't think it's likely.
If he does, I'll be the first to admit that I was wrong, but what has Jones done to inspire confidence in anyone?