New York Giants further prove their incompetence by passing on QB in Round 1
Six QBs when in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and some how, the New York Giants did not take one.
The New York Giants will continue to circle the drain for at least 2024 as the team somehow passed on the six QBs that went in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Michael Penix Jr, JJ McCarthy, and Bo Nix still on the board, the Giants went with wide receiver, Malik Nabers, from LSU. This is most definitely not to discredit Nabers, as he was arguably the best WR in the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, no one, not a single soul is buying the Giants QB room in 2024, and now it feels like this year is another wash for them. Of course, Giants GM Joe Schoen might have something up his sleeve and might have Spencer Rattler high on his QB board; you never know. But give me a break here.
Daniel Jones and Drew Lock might be the single most unserious QB room in the history of the NFL, and I just do not see the process here. For the Giants, they have to have another play for the position, right?
I mean, I guess they could bank on Dak Prescott hitting free agency in 2025, but even that seems unlikely. The Giants do get their WR1 of the future in Malik Nabers, who comes from a very strong school for wide receivers. Guys like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase come from LSU, and Nabers actually has elements of both of those players in his skillset.
The most shocking pick of the first round thus far was the Atlanta Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr at pick eight. The Minnesota Vikings took JJ McCarthy a couple of picks later, and the Denver Broncos then took Bo Nix at pick 12.
The Giants must already have buyer's remorse, as Malik Nabers was not the position the Giants needed at this point in time.