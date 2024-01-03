Jets wisely snag Aaron Rodgers insurance in this 2024 NFL mock draft
There will be no repeat of 2023 happening next year.
By Ryan Heckman
With their second-round pick acquired from Pittsburgh, the Jets use the selection on a player that will prove to be a huge boost to the offense. Complimenting Garrett Wilson, going forward, will be Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
Standing 6-foot-4, 196 pounds, Mitchell is every bit of your prototypical outside receiver. On a depth chart severely lacking a true no. 2 option, Mitchell will step right into that role immediately. His size and overall length allow him to be a bully to opposing defensive backs, which is easy to see when watching his tape. His size is certainly a huge plus.
In addition, he moves well for a guy his size. Whether it be his footwork or hip movement, he uses these intricate areas to confuse defensive backs while running a pretty well-rounded route tree. One simple, yet effective route that Mitchell uses as his bread and butter, is the slant. On slants, he is able to cut so quickly that, combined with his size, he is effectively always open.
This past season, Mitchell caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He'll pair nicely with Wilson, taking some pressure off the ascending, young wideout.