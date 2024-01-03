Jets wisely snag Aaron Rodgers insurance in this 2024 NFL mock draft
There will be no repeat of 2023 happening next year.
By Ryan Heckman
With their final pick in the draft coming in the fourth round, the Jets very well could end up trading back to acquire more capital. But, for the sake of this mock, we couldn't pass up on giving them Tyler Davis at this spot.
Davis comes into the NFL having his best trait come against the run. He is more than a capable run defender and gives opposing lineman a quick strike off the line of scrimmage, many times disrupting running lanes or throwing blocks off-balanced.
Like Murphy, Davis is a little undersized for an interior lineman at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds. But, this also allows him to win the low battle and get off the line of scrimmage quickly, also like Murphy.
The Jets' run defense should be in much better hands with the additions of Davis and Murphy after a season that saw them give up over 126 yards per game on the ground.