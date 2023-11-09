New York Jets missed trade opportunity that could ruin their season
Why did the New York Jets not trade for this QB?
The New York Jets have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Welcome to this breaking news session. The Jets rank 30th in the NFL in points per game (16.5) and rank 31st in total yards, 32nd in 1st downs, 32nd in yards and time of possession per drive, and 31st in points per drive.
Additionally, the Jets are 32nd in 3rd down conversion rate and 32nd in the NFL in red zone percentage. Other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?
I mean, my goodness. We all thought Nathaniel Hackett's offense was bad last year when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos, but this iteration of Hackett's offense with Zach Wilson at the helm is bordering on historic. Talking heads and pundits around the NFL simply can't believe the levels of incompetence they are witnessing when the Jets offense takes the field.
All of this begs a very fair question -- Why did the New York Jets not try to trade for Joshua Dobbs?
Joshua Dobbs started off this season with the Arizona Cardinals after the Cardinals struck a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire him. Incidentally, the Browns might have held onto him in hindsight as well, but that's beside the point right now. The Cardinals were not "good" when Joshua Dobbs was still their starting quarterback, but he had them looking much more competent and dare I say fun offensively with the way he was playing.
Right before the trade deadline, the Cardinals made an odd public spectacle of "benching" Dobbs for a game in favor of rookie Clayton Tune before trading Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, where he came in with less than a week to prepare and helped the Vikings score 31 points in a big victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
The New York Jets scored 31 points in a game this season -- a win against the Broncos -- but only because the defense had a scoop and score in the final minutes of the game. The Jets' offense has scored nine touchdowns in nine games this year.
Nine touchdowns in nine games...
If you didn't picture Ferris Bueller's principal when you read that, read it again.
The level of incompetence from the New York Jets' offense is unbelievable, and their tolerance for Zach Wilson at the quarterback position is a fireable offense for some. Robert Saleh is a great coach, and he has his defense prepared every single week, but the combination of factors for the Jets offensively this year has been atrocious.
So why would their pro scouting department not realize that Joshua Dobbs was available and make a solid offer to the Cardinals to get him? Dobbs, by all accounts, is far more competent as a starting NFL quarterback right now than Zach Wilson. The Jets have proven that they have a playoff-caliber defense. Even if Dobbs had to come in there and be the guy to make the majority of plays as opposed to just operating the offense, the results would probably be better than what we've seen with Zach Wilson.
They certainly can't get any worse.
I think the New York Jets made a tremendous mistake not trading for Dobbs, specifically, at this year's NFL trade deadline. Heading into a matchup against Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders in Week 10, the Jets have another chance to win a close, low-scoring game and get back on track. And they just might. But without any substantial improvement from their offense, this team is nothing but a pretender.
At least with Joshua Dobbs, they might have had a semblance of a chance to make some noise.