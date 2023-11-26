New York Jets: Who should be Aaron Rodgers' backup in 2024?
It's clear that Zach Wilson isn't even a competent backup QB in the NFL.
Its become very clear that the New York Jets did not adequately fill their backup quarterback spot in 2023. Who should be backing up Aaron Rodgers in the 2024 NFL Season? Rodgers had way too much influence on the Jets roster building this past offseason. And I guess some people within the organization were hoping that Zach Wilson could essentially sit and absorb everything he could from Rodgers.
The unfortunate Achilles injury to Rodgers prematurely forced Wilson back into the lineup, and boy was that a disaster. Zach Wilson has thrown six touchdowns against seven interceptions this year. His 73.8 passer rating is the highest of his career, and he's thrown just 21 career touchdown passes in 32 career games.
Zach Wilson is dreadfully bad, and QB Tim Boyle isn't any better. It's clear that the New York Jets need to do more at the QB2 spot this coming offseason to ensure that the QB room is as solidified as it can possibly be, because we've seen a plethora of QBs suffer season-ending injuries.
1. Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater is a free agent at the end of the season and has been with the Detroit Lions this yea, backing up Jared Goff. The veteran was a first-round pick back in 2014 and has never established himself as a franchise QB, but he's had some patches of pretty efficient QB play. From 2019-2022, Bridgewater threw 42 touchdowns against 20 interceptions and earned a passer rating of 94.4. In terms of backup QBs, Bridgewater should be viewed as the standard.
He's very good in the QB2 role and has gone 33-32 as a starter in the NFL, so he's won a good bit as well.