NFC East power rankings: Who is at the top ahead of the 2024 NFL Season?
The NFC East has some interesting teams to follow heading into the 2024 NFL Season. Let's rank the teams before Week 1 begins. The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East last year, but they feel like the second-best team in the division as we head into the 2024 year.
It really only feels like a two-horse race here, but you never know. Could there be a surprise team emerging from this division? There very well could be. As we approach the 2024 NFL Season, let's power rank the NFC East.
NFC East power rankings: Who is at the top ahead of the 2024 NFL Season?
4. New York Giants
You have to ask yourself if the New York Giants are even trying to win games this year. Outside of a handful of players, this roster is the worst in the NFL, and the two most important groups might be their worst. The QB room and offensive line room are just downright scary, so the Giants may only come away with a handful of wins this year.
Giants GM Joe Schoen is clearly in over his head and has been on the job for three years now, but what exactly has he built? The New York Giants are a mess and should look to do a hard reset at QB next offseason, which could also mean there's a shake-up in their front office.
3. Washington Commanders
I am not high on the Washington Commanders for 2024. The offensive line got worse this offseason, and I am not sure what their identity is going to be. It felt like a lateral move for the team when they fired Ron Rivera only to hire Dan Quinn.
GM Adam Peters also made some very odd free agency decisions, which included signing Austin Ekeler, Bobby Wagner, and Zach Ertz. I struggle to see the vision and believe that Jayden Daniels was not the correct pick, either. Sure, Washington can prove me wrong, but I doubt they will.
This could be shaping up to be another lean season for the team, as they enter year one of a brand-new era.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have lost a lot more than they've gained this offseason, and two of their strongest units seem uncertain heading into 2024. Their offensive line lost quite a bit, and their defense is now without Dan Quinn, who went to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders. Mike Zimmer now looks to run the defense.
But on both sides of the ball, this team has questions. They've got 12-5 in each of the last three seasons, but there isn't anything to believe they can again win 12 games. To me, Dallas feels like a nine or 10-win team heading into the 2024 NFL Season.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles won't be a Super Bowl contender in 2024, but it feels like they're the best team in the NFC East by default. I am a lot lower on Jalen Hurts than most, as he has played four years in the NFL and has just one notable season.
He's a below-average passer, but does redeem himself a bit being elite with his legs. The Eagles have Kellen Moore running the offense and Vic Fangio running the defense, so you figure that both sides of the ball can play better than they did last year.
The Eagles roster is among the most talented in the NFL, but they feel weaker at QB, and I believe that is ultimately going to derail their season. However, they should be able to capture the division title in 2024.