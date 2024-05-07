NFC East Quarterback Power Rankings: Is Dak Prescott even the best in the division?
The NFC East truly seems like a two-horse race yet again, but the division does not exactly have a truly elite football team, and that could be largely due to its quarterbacks. The Washington Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the New York Giants might start a different player for 2024.
However, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will return their incumbent starters in Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. One of the more popular divisions in the NFL, how do the projected starting QBs rank out after the 2024 NFL Draft?
4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Until Jayden Daniels can prove he's worthy of moving up in these rankings, he'll remain at the bottom. Daniels doesn't exactly have the best of situations in Washington, either. The offensive line is still a huge work in progress, but he does have some nice weapons to target in the passing game. As a prospect, Daniels played a bit wreckless at times and didn't possess great arm strength.
He'll start at the bottom for now.
3. Drew Lock/Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Folks, it does seem like Drew Lock has a legitimate chance to start over Daniel Jones in New York. The most baffling move made in the NFL over the last decade honestly might be Joe Schoen extending Jones to the tune of $40 million per season. Jones is atrocious, but Lock might be slightly less atrocious.
For the Giants, they made a push to trade up and select Drake Maye at pick three, but obviously did not get there. For them to not take a QB during the 2024 NFL Draft is quite confusing. Anyway, the year is going to be a wash for New York until they figure out their QB situation. If nothing else, at least Drew Lock is fun.
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
I don't believe Jalen Hurts is very good, and his breakout 2022 season seemed largely due to his former offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen. Hurts regressed in 2023 but did make up for it, partly, with 15 rushing touchdowns. As a whole, though, Jalen Hurts is quite the controversial QB, as many think some of his rushing touchdowns that came from the "Tush Push" weren't exactly his doing.
Which isn't untrue; anyway, Hurts has proven to be a serviceable at best thrower of the football with elite running ability, but he's no one special.
1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
In the NFL, quarterbacks win from being elite in the pocket, and that's what Dak Prescott is. Another controversial QB who seems to shrink in the playoffs, Prescott might just be another Kirk Cousins. Either way, Prescott had a sensational year in 2023, tossing 36 touchdown passes and again helping the Cowboys to a 12-win regular season.
Unfortunately, Dallas has not yet given him a contract extension, and his front office didn't exactly do a ton this offseason to improve the roster. This could be the final year we see Dak Prescott play for the Dallas Cowboys, as crazy as that may sound. Nonetheless, he's still the best QB in the NFC East.