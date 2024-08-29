NFC North power rankings: Every quarterback ranked worst to best in 2024
The NFC North is loaded with young quarterback talent, especially after the infusion the division got in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Although a number of notable quarterbacks have left the division in recent years (Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins), this is still a rich division both in terms of quarterback play and offensive play-calling, which is an underrated but key component.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, how do we rank each quarterback or quarterback situation in the NFC North as a whole?
NFC North quarterbacks ranked worst to best before 2024 NFL season
4. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are taking on a reclamation project in Sam Darnold, and even after the team used a first-round pick on JJ McCarthy, it seemed like Darnold was on track to start at least a handful of games this coming season to keep the seat warm for McCarthy. After the rookie suffered a season-ending knee injury, it's the Darnold show this year in Minnesota, though history has told us not to rely on Darnold playing the entire season.
If anyone can rehabilitate Darnold's overall value as a starter, it's Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings. The unfortunate news for Darnold? The Vikings won't be starting off the year with their full complement of weapons as Jordan Addison is suspended and TJ Hockenson is recovering from injury.
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
There's no question that Caleb Williams could eventually be the #1 player on this list. He has the talent to be one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL at some point, but the proof will be on the field. Williams, despite the incredibly high expectations, is still a rookie. He's going to have to be afforded the chance to fail forward a bit especially with his style of play being a little bit more on the "reckless" playmaker/gunslinger side of things.
Williams has outstanding weapons to spread the ball to and a good defense behind him to help him when he does turn the ball over or make a mistake.
2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff plays on the best team in the division, but I still think he's the second-best quarterback in the NFC North heading into 2024. The good news for the Lions? Him being the second-best quarterback in the NFC North doesn't mean they're not still Super Bowl contenders.
Goff has led his team to the Super Bowl before, and he can do it again. Although he doesn't get as much hype as other quarterbacks around the league, Goff is appropriately paid for what he brings to the field as a leader, field general, and ball distributor at the position. What Goff lacks in flash, he more than makes up for with ball placement, accuracy, and execution.
1. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
When it comes to overall talent and production, I don't think there's any question that Jordan Love is the top quarterback this year in the NFC North. Love has elite arm talent, the ability to use his legs as a runner or escape artist in the pocket, and one of the best offensive play-callers in the league.
The duo of Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love in Green Bay was outstanding last year and we saw about 19 different Packers players lead the team in receiving on a given week. Love can really spread the ball around and push it to all levels of the field. He finished 2nd in the NFL behind Dak Prescott in touchdown passes in his first year as a starter.
It's going to be exciting to see how he progresses in the coming years.