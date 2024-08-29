NFC North power rankings: Final rankings before beginning of 2024 season
The NFC North definitely has some talented teams. Let's power rank them ahead of the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Two rookie QBs have entered the equation in the NFC North, but one of them is already out for the year. JJ McCarthy may have started the year for Minnesota, but his torn meniscus will keep him out for the season.
Caleb Williams will lead the Chicago Bears into a new era. Beyond that, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will attempt to build on their encouraging 2023 seasons. There could be three playoff teams represented from the NFC North in the 2024 NFL Season.
Let's power rank the teams before the regular season begins.
4. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are currently the worst team in the division ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. The team is already down their potential starting QB in JJ McCarthy. He is going to miss his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus. It's a brutal blow for Minnesota, who may have to rely on Sam Darnold, who is still just 23 years old. (that is a joke)
Darnold has some nice play over the last two seasons, but he is obviously only a backup QB in this league. The Vikings are a well-coached team with legitimate talent on both sides of the ball, but their QB situation is going to keep them in the cellar of the NFC North for the 2024 NFL Season.
3. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears seem to be a solid bet to breakout a bit in 2024. This will hinge on Caleb Williams, their stud rookie QB, who is already making stellar plays on the field. Chicago also has a defense that ended the 2023 NFL Season allowing less than 20 points per game. On paper, the Bears have some nice talent.
Their three-headed monster at wide receiver and high-end tight end room could greatly help Williams in his development, but regardless of how good he might have looked this offseason, Caleb Williams and the rebuilt Bears are unproven until they prove otherwise.
2. Green Bay Packers
Finishing the season on a hot-streak in 2023, the Green Bay Packers all of a sudden look like a huge problem for the rest of the NFC. Jordan Love was playing out of his mind in 2023 and earned a long-term extension from the Pack, who are probably happy they turned the page with the Aaron Rodgers era.
The Packers have a metric-ton of young talent on offense and a defense that has some excellent veteran talent. Can they get over the hump, perhaps take down the Lions in the division and maybe even win double-digit games in 2024? If you are one who believes in Jordan Love taking another step, the Packers could not only win the division, but they could make a deep playoff run.
I would not rule out the Green Bay Packers from being a top-3 team in the NFC this coming season.
1. Detroit Lions
Until proven otherwise, the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFC North, period. They went 12-5 last year and clinched a spot in the NFC Championship Game, where they gave the San Francisco 49ers a legit run for their money. In my opinion, the Lions have the best overall roster in the NFL and have nothing preventing them from making a Super Bowl run.
Their QB, Jared Goff, has played in a Super Bowl before, and with their strong trench play and above-average depth, Detroit may sit atop the NFL world when the 2024 season gets underway.