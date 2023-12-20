NFC quarterback Power Rankings ahead of Week 16
Who is the best QB in the NFC?
8. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Eh. This is who Derek Carr has always been, so there's nothing really to talk about here. He's a decent enough QB who could stick around in New Orleans until his contract is moveable. There's really nothing special about Carr. He's average.
7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts is not having a great year. His rushing touchdowns are inflated a bit because of the rise of the Tush Push, but he's regressed heavily as a passer, even with an elite offensive line and elite weapons. Perhaps Hurts' 2022 season wasn't who he truly is as a QB.
6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love has comparable production to guys like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield. He's largely been pretty good this year aside from a slow start to begin the season. I don't see how he is not brought back as their starter in 2024.
5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has played very good football this year, and his 3:1 TD:INT ratio is one of the best in the NFL. Mayfield is on a Bucs team that has won three in a row, sit at 7-7, and looks to be the best team in the NFC South, so I do think Tampa does end up hosting a playoff game.
4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
I think at this point in his career, we all know what we can expect from Jared Goff. He's a fine, efficient passer who also gets the benefit of playing in a dome for half the season. He's going to stick around in Detroit for a while and is probably the 11th-best QB in the NFL, which is just fine for this Lions' team.
3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford has played extremely well over the past several weeks and is riding a bit if a win streak with the Los Angeles Rams, who are now all of a sudden 7-7. Stafford seems fully healthy and his arm is still doing the job just fine. Two years removed from the Super Bowl, the Rams could genuinely make some noise in the playoffs.
2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is having the most efficient year of his career, but the home/road splits are a bit concerning. Either way, Prescott has been efficient in 2023 and is leading this 10-4 Dallas Cowboys team to what I think will be an NFC East title this year.
1. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Respectfully, if you don't think Brock Purdy has been the best QB in the NFC this year, please watch the tape. Yes, guys are constantly open in Kyle Shanahan's offense, but who cares? Purdy has been throwing with elite anticipation all season and isn't putting the ball in harm's way. The coach and the QB are both allowed to be excellent at their respective jobs; it doesn't have to be one way or the other.