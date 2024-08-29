NFC South power rankings: Who stands at the top heading into 2024 season?
The NFC South could end up being one of the worst divisions in football in 2024. Let's power rank the four teams one last time before the start of the regular season. There may only be one legitimate playoff team heading into the 2024 NFL Season from this division.
I would not expect any team in the NFC South to make any sort of playoff run, but I guess you never know. Two teams that underwent the most change here are the Carolina Panthers, who have a new head coach, and the Atlanta Falcons, who have two new quarterbacks headlining their room.
Let's power rank the four NFC South teams heading into the 2024 NFL Season.
4. Carolina Panthers
Now I do not necessarily think the Carolina Panthers will stay at no. 4, as I am quite low on the New Orleans Saints for 2024. The Panthers fired Frank Reich after less than one year, and they replaced him with Dave Canales. Canales had served as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his work with Baker Mayfield in 2023 and Geno Smith in 2022 makes me think he can help Bryce Young develop.
And I also believe the Panthers roster is better than people give it credit for. This is not a playoff team by any means, but them finishing with six or even seven wins would not surprise me. The Panthers may not be a disaster in 2024.
3. New Orleans Saints
I am just baffled with this New Orleans Saints team. They might have the worst head coach-quarterback combo in the NFL with Dennis Allen and Derek Carr, and the rest of their roster is old and expensive. The Saints had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2023 and only finished 9-8. They somehow also fielded a top-10 offense and defense.
The Saints are a mess and won't win nine games in 2024. They'll begin to sell off some players at the 2024 NFL trade deadline in an effort to begin a rebuild that should have happened when Sean Payton left. If you are buying Saints stock, sell it.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Somehow winning the division in the 2023 NFL Season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not repeat as champions, but they'll still be an average-ish team in 2024. The Bucs have a clear ceiling with Baker Mayfield at QB and their overall roster talent. Their a fine squad, but will need some major changes if they want to again be looked at as Super Bowl contenders.
The team did re-sign Mayfield and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans, so they are trying to run it back. They also lost former offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers head coaching job.
1. Atlanta Falcons
Like the Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons have a ceiling because of their QB, but Kirk Cousins is no slouch. I can see the Falcons winning 10 games and coming away with the NFC South title. They'd be guaranteed a top-4 seed in the NFC playoffs and at least one home playoff game, which would be nice.
The Falcons need to produce a winning product now, and that's why they signed Cousins. Michael Penix Jr, their rookie first-round draft pick, is likely going to backup Cousins for at least two seasons. Atlanta also recently added EDGE Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons, so they are trying to make a run here.
I would not rule out the Falcons from being quite the team in 2024.