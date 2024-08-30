NFC West power rankings: It's a two-horse race heading into the 2024 season
The NFC West may end up being a two-horse race when the 2024 season begins. Let's power rank the teams before the regular season starts. We are inching closer to Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, so that means the months-long wait is nearly over. To wrap up our divisional power rankings one last time, we'll take a look at the NFC West.
And this division could have two Super Bowl contending teams in it for 2024. Outside of the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, will the other two clubs make any noise?
Let's power rank the NFC West ahead of the 2024 NFL Season.
4. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are starting fresh, so they're basically a year behind the rest of their divisional foes. They moved on from Pete Carroll and hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Their starting QB, Geno Smith, is not good, so that is also going to limit them in 2024.
The way I see it is the Seahawks are using this year as more of an evaluation year to see which players fit their long-term plans. Smith is probably just barely good enough to keep the team half-way respectable, and it would allow them to get a good look at certain players.
I would not buy too much into this team for 2024.
3. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are going to surprise some people in the 2024 NFL Season. They'll go as far as doubling their win total from 2023. They won four games last year, and will have Kyler Murray another year removed from his 2022 ACL injury. With another offseason in the books for GM Monti Ossenfort, the Cards are getting closer.
They aren't a playoff-caliber team yet, but I would venture to guess that they can become a playoff team in 2025 if things do not blow up in their face. I would not rule out Arizona from hanging around for a bit when the 2024 NFL Season begins, but they just do not have enough firepower just yet.
2. San Francisco 49ers
A team that is still going to be very good in 2024 is the San Francisco 49ers, who are dealing with some iffy contract situations. Nonetheless, the 49ers are good pretty much every single season. They have dealt with injuries more than other teams at times, so they have seen tough injuries derail their seasons before.
Anyway, the Niners have made two Super Bowls in the Kyle Shanahan era and consistently field both a top offense and a top defense. It's not that I am lower on the 49ers for the 2024 NFL Season; I am just a lot higher on the Los Angeles Rams, who are going to put themselves back on the map this coming year.
1. Los Angeles Rams
I just love what the Los Angeles Rams have done this offseason. Their 2023 rookie class really hit their stride last year, and they were a big reason in the team finishing 10-7 and making the postseason. LA seems to have brought in another strong rookie class, and they also were active in free agency.
The Rams didn't exactly spend a ton of money, but they did bring in some savvy players who can temporarily fill some needs. Their secondary is all of a sudden loaded, and their offensive line is excellent. Matthew Stafford played out of his mind in 2023, and you figure Puka Nacua is going to just erupt in year two.
The LA Rams can not only win the division in 2024, but they can also win the Super Bowl.