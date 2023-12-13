NFL 2023: Grades for teams coming off Week 14 bye
Each of the final four weeks of NFL 2023 will feature a full slate of 16 games. This past week, a pair of last-place clubs had the week off. Both the 3-10 Arizona Cardinals and 4-9 Washington Commanders have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. However, both teams won’t be winning division titles this season.
The Cardinals have been a different team the last four games, buoyed by the return of their very-talented quarterback. The Commanders are riding a four-game losing streak and have allowed exactly 45 points in each of their last two outings. Neither Arizona (0-4) nor Washington (0-5) has defeated a divisional foe this season.
If you came here looking for some As and Bs, you will be highly disappointed.
NFL 2023: Grades for teams coming off Week 14 Bye
Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
This has been a different football team since the return of quarterback Kyler Murray. Jonathan Gannon’s club has split its four games with him at the helm. Running back James Conner has been the key to the NFL’s ninth-ranked ground attack. Rookie tight end Trey McBride has been the team’s best pass-catcher.
Gannon’s defensive unit has been underwhelming, and that’s being kind. Only the Commanders and Panthers have given up more points, and only two teams have allowed more rushing yards per outing.
Grade: C-
Washington Commanders (4-9)
It’s been another rough year in old D.C., and ironically it was the Commanders DC (Jack Del Rio) that was dismissed earlier this season. Washington has already allowed a league-high 395 points, as well as 40 offensive touchdowns. Ron Rivera’s club has allowed the most total yards and passing yards in the league.
Washington’s offense has been respectable and quarterback Sam Howell has been a pleasant surprise. He’s thrown for 3,466 yards and 18 TDs, but five of his 16 turnovers have been returned for touchdowns.