NFL 2023: Grades for teams coming off Week 6 bye
So much for a little rest? In Week 5, there were only 14 games on the schedule. That’s because the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t take the field.
When they returned to action this past Sunday and Monday night, things did not go so well for three of the four teams. Only Kevin Stefanski’s upstart Browns came up winners, and that was in a stunning upset of the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers.
It was a different story last week as only two clubs sat out. So how has 2023 gone to date for Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers and Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers? It’s been a so-so start for both clubs.
Green Bay Packers (2-3)
After scoring a combined 62 points in their first two games, Matt LaFleur’s club had had its issues offensively. Quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes in each of his first two outings and hasn’t thrown one since. Having a healthy Aaron Jones, who has appeared in only two games, would help.
Green Bay’s defense continues to have its shortcomings, especially against the run. Rashaan Gary has 4.5 of the team’s 15 sacks. However, the Packers have come up with only five takeaways in as many games.
Grade: C+
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
Only two teams have managed fewer total yards per game, and just two clubs are giving up more total yards per contest. So how on Earth are the Pittsburgh Steelers right in the thick of things when it comes to the very-competitive AFC North? Well, Mike Tomlin’s squad owns a pair of divisional wins without a loss.
Matt Canada has become a four-letter word in Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ offense has scored five TDs in as many games, none on the ground. Thank goodness for T.J. Watt and the defense. However, it’s been ugly.