NFL 2023: Grades for teams coming off Week 9 Bye
The Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers are leading the NFC North, AFC South, and NFC West, respectively. The Denver Broncos are dead last in the AFC West. All four teams had a chance to get a little healthier last week.
What can we expect from these clubs in Week 10? How have their 2023 seasons graded out to date?
Denver Broncos (3-5)
It proved to be two good Sundays for Sean Payton’s club. The team managed a narrow victory over the Packers and then ended a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs via a 24-9 triumph. The Denver defense still ranks dead last in the league in total yards and rushing yards allowed due to that Week 3 Miami debacle.
The Broncos have held three straight foes to fewer than 20 points, two of those efforts vs. Kansas City. Russell Wilson is improving and Denver has averaged 138.0 yards per game rushing in its last four outings.
Grade: C
Detroit Lions (6-2)
It’s a team that won eight of its last 10 games a year ago and is off to a 6-2 start this season. Yes, Dan Campbell’s club has shown it can be had on occasion. In losses to the Seahawks (37) and Ravens (38), the Lions allowed a combined 75 points. In six victories, Detroit has given up exactly 15.0 points per game.
A balanced attack has seen Campbell’s club score 23 offensive touchdowns, 11 on the ground and a dozen Jared Goff TD passes. The Lions own a 4-1 conference record but still have five divisional games to play.
Grade: A-
Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
No team has currently won more consecutive games (5). Following back-to-back home losses to the Chiefs and Texans, the Jaguars have posted five straight victories. Doug Pederson’s team has done it in many ways. The pass defense is suspect but the team has as many interceptions (11) as scoring tosses allowed.
Jacksonville is tied with the Saints with an NFL-best 18 takeaways, but the Jaguars have played one fewer game. Former college teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne lead a very balanced attack.
Grade: A-
San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
Kyle Shanahan’s team scored exactly 30 points in each of its first three games and 30-plus the next two weeks during a 5-0 start. The Niners totaled exactly 17 points in losses to the Browns, Vikings, and Bengals. The addition of Chase Young should help a defense that has allowed 400-plus yards in two straight games.
Quarterback Brock Purdy gave up the ball once during the team’s 5-0 start and has six turnovers in his last three outings. The 49ers still have two games remaining with Seattle, both coming in a three-week span.