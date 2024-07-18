2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at edge rusher
Let’s talk about sacks, baby.
Let’s talk and you, and me, and the last 10 NFL Defensive Players of the Year. Nine of those honorees racked up big numbers when it came to decking opposing quarterbacks. Over that span, the only performer who didn’t earn that honor while punishing enemy signal-callers was New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Yes, a reliable pass rusher can do wonders for any defense. That’s why the offseason market for these defensive standouts was brisk, to say the least. Be it free agency or trade, these following five players figure to make a big-time impact on their new team.
Who were the best offseason additions when it came to edge rushers?
5. OLB/DE Leonard Floyd (San Francisco 49ers)
A Top 10 selection in 2016 who looked like a major disappointment early in his career has gotten better as time has worn on. The rebirth of Leonard Floyd’s NFL career began when he joined the Rams in 2020. After a combined 18.5 sacks in four seasons with the Bears, he’s emerged as a consistent pass rusher.
Floyd spent three years with Sean McVay’s club and help the team win a Super Bowl. There were 29.0 regular-season sacks (50 games) and four more in six postseason contests. The Rams let him go last offseason and he latched on with the Bills, where he led Sean McDermott’s club with 10.5 QB traps.