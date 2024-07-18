2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at edge rusher
4. OLB/DE Haason Reddick (New York Jets)
Given his production in recent seasons, the former first-round pick of the Cardinals should be higher on the list. However, explosive Haason Reddick, acquired from the Eagles via trade, has yet to make an appearance when it comes to his newest employer. Jets’ veterans report to training camp on July 23.
Reddick made the move to outside linebacker in 2020 while in Arizona and hasn’t been slowed down. He’s racked up a combined 50.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles the past four seasons (11.0-plus each year) with the Cardinals, Panthers, and Eagles. Now Robert Saleh’s needs the eight-year pro to show up soon.
3. OLB Shaquil Barrett (Miami Dolphins)
The lack of a pass rush was crippling to Mike McDaniel’s club late in 2023, and the culprit was a slew of injuries. The Dolphins spent this offseason making sure that new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver had plenty of reinforcements. The newcomers include veteran Calais Campbell and rookie Chop Johnson.
Another addition is two-time Super Bowl champion Shaquil Barrett, who began his career with the Denver Broncos but spent the past five seasons with the Buccaneers and thrived with more playing time. He missed most of 2022 due to injury, but was a 16-game starter this past season and poised for a big year.