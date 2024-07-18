2024 NFL Offseason: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at edge rusher
2. DE Brian Burns (New York Giants)
Brian Burns was the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. With 46.0 sacks and eight forced fumbles in five seasons, the two-time Pro Bowler was given the “franchise” tag this offseason by the club. The team agreed with a deal with the New York Giants, and Burns signed a lucrative contract.
In 2023, Burns has eight of Carolina’s NFL-low 27 sacks. Now he joins Brian Daboll’s club, and will pair with emerging Kayvon Thibodeaux and a defense that managed only 34 QB traps this past season. The steady Burns has rolled up at least 7.5 sacks in each of his five seasons, including a career-best 12.5 sacks in 2022.
1. DE Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans)
This past season, Houston Texas stunned the NFL by winning the AFC South with a 10-7 mark (after a 3-13-1 finish in 2022. They also routed the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round before losing to the Ravens a week later. First-time NFL head coach DeMeco Ryans got solid play from all aspects of the club.
This offseason, general manager Nick Caserio snagged four-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter away from the Vikings. He comes off a season in which he racked up 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He joins a unit that also added Denico Autry (Titans) and has 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.