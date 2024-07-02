NFL 2024: Ranking the 5 best offseason moves at wide receiver
It’s been an offseason of news regarding those on the receiving end of those passes from the profile position in the NFL. Quarterbacks continue to be the focal point of many football followers, but the wide receiver spot continues to grab its share of headlines.
This offseason, star pass-catchers Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jaylen Waddle, as well as Eagles’ teammates A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, and also Nico Collins, were among those getting lucrative contract extensions. There were a few notable free-agent defections, and a big deal involving a Pro Bowl wideout.
In April, seven wide receivers were selected in the first round of the NFL draft. in April, tying the record that was first set in 2004. One of those made this list, which was easier said than done when it came to sticking to only five names.
Who were the best wide receiver additions this offseason?
5. K.J. Osborn (New England Patriots)
This name may catch a few people off-guard. However, the New England Patriots have been in dire need of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. This four-year pro, late of the Minnesota Vikings, could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a team that was tied for last in the league in scoring this past season.
Wide receiver K.J. Osborn played in nine games as a rookie in 2020 and didn’t catch a pass. Since then, he’s totaled 158 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 scores in 50 regular-season contests. The four-year pro has hauled in a TD pass in the Minnesota’s 2022 playoff loss to the Giants. A solid addition for the Pats.
4. Stefon Diggs (Houston Texans)
He was a hero in the Twin Cities following his “run-off” winning touchdown in the 29-24 playoff win over the visiting Saints in 2017. He was then dealt to the Buffalo Bills three years later, and the Vikings got plenty in return. Now Stefon Diggs is on the move again after four very productive years in Orchard Park.
The nine-year pro is on the cusp of reaching 10,000 career receiving yards, and his career will continue with the Texans after being traded earlier this year. The four-time Pro Bowler now teams with youngsters Nico Collins and Tank Dell, and will catch passes from 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.