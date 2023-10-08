NFL: 5 Trades we need to see happen before the trading deadline
Trades are taking place as we're about a quarter of the way through the 2024 season. The teams involved in these moves have been quite surprising. The first significant trade involved the Los Angeles Chargers sending JC Jackson back to the place where he became a star, the New England Patriots. This deal occurred just before the public learned about rookie cornerback Christian González's injury. The Patriots are hoping to recapture the same magic he had two seasons ago, something the Chargers initially believed they were acquiring.
Shortly after, there was an unexpected trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins acquired Chase Claypool in exchange for a late-day three pick. Claypool had disappointed in Chicago after being traded away by the Steelers just a season ago. The former Notre Dame wideout couldn't find synergy with Justin Fields. He is now set to join a wide receiver room loaded with talent, including Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Choosen Anderson, who has made a name for himself.
Meanwhile, the 49ers decided to bolster their already stacked defense by adding Randy Gregory, the former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher. Gregory couldn't replicate his past success with the Denver Broncos, but he's undoubtedly hoping to make an impact on opposing quarterbacks while playing for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Although these trades have been exciting, there are still some names that should be on the trading block. The season is far from over, but a few players have the potential to change the fortunes of their respective teams.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
One of the best route runners in the NFL is stuck on a team that is struggling. Jerry Jeudy and Russell Wilson are so far apart they aren't even in the same book, let alone on the same page. Instead, Marvin Mims has developed chemistry with Wilson. The Broncos are likely looking for a first-round pick for Jeudy, but will they find it?
There are a few teams in the market for a wide receiver. One of those teams resides in the NFC South: the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young could use a precise route-runner like Jeudy. The rookie quarterback isn't having the impact he'd like, and adding someone like Jeudy could change things sooner rather than later.
Young will make his money with throws in the middle of the field, and Frank Reich will move the pocket to create room for his quarterback plays, which will make life easier for an undersized signal-caller. Jeudy wouldn't come in right away and make an impact. However, in three to four weeks, the Panthers would see the offense shift. This is about long-term development for a young quarterback, so getting Jeudy now could make life easier for Young.