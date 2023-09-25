AFC Power Rankings after Week 3
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?
By Ryan Heckman
14. New York Jets (1-2)
We have come a long way from that adrenaline rush of Week 1's victory over the Buffalo Bills. The New York Jets are sorely missing Aaron Rodgers, and Zach Wilson looks like he is a JV quarterback taking on the NFL's best on a weekly basis.
New York put up just 171 total yards of offense against the division rival New England Patriots, and wound up losing a snooze fest of a game, 15-10. Zach Wilson looked just as he has to start the season; incapable and unprepared for this level of competition. The Jets went 2-for-14 on third downs and struggled moving the ball all afternoon.
13. Tennessee Titans (1-2)
A season once filled with hope prior to Week 1, this year has not gone well for the Tennessee Titans. Throughout training camp, we heard a lot about how Ryan Tannehill felt as good as ever, and even youthful. Getting a weapon like DeAndre Hopkins was supposed to count as the missing piece in Tennessee, but as they're off to a 1-2 start, they need much more.
Tannehill finished with net 68 passing yards in Week 3 versus the Cleveland Browns, and he was sacked five times. The Titans got away from Derrick Henry, running him just 11 times for a total of 20 yards. Next week, the Titans take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.