AFC Power Rankings after Week 3

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?

By Ryan Heckman

Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
14. New York Jets (1-2)

We have come a long way from that adrenaline rush of Week 1's victory over the Buffalo Bills. The New York Jets are sorely missing Aaron Rodgers, and Zach Wilson looks like he is a JV quarterback taking on the NFL's best on a weekly basis.

New York put up just 171 total yards of offense against the division rival New England Patriots, and wound up losing a snooze fest of a game, 15-10. Zach Wilson looked just as he has to start the season; incapable and unprepared for this level of competition. The Jets went 2-for-14 on third downs and struggled moving the ball all afternoon.

13. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

A season once filled with hope prior to Week 1, this year has not gone well for the Tennessee Titans. Throughout training camp, we heard a lot about how Ryan Tannehill felt as good as ever, and even youthful. Getting a weapon like DeAndre Hopkins was supposed to count as the missing piece in Tennessee, but as they're off to a 1-2 start, they need much more.

Tannehill finished with net 68 passing yards in Week 3 versus the Cleveland Browns, and he was sacked five times. The Titans got away from Derrick Henry, running him just 11 times for a total of 20 yards. Next week, the Titans take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

