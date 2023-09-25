AFC Power Rankings after Week 3
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?
By Ryan Heckman
12. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
Sunday night, the Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 1-2 with a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The final score looked close, but the game was actually far out of reach for the majority of the night. At one point, the Steelers went up 23-7 before Las Vegas scored 11 points in the final five minutes of regulation.
On the season, Vegas is dead last in rushing yards. They are close to last in rushing yards per play, points per game, time of possession and the majority of offensive categories, quite frankly. The Raiders don't have a whole lot going for them after three weeks, as their lone victory came over the Broncos, and by just one point.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)
After taking home the division crown last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars have started this season in an underwhelming fashion. Trevor Lawrence isn't playing to the level we saw him at last year, and Jacksonville has stumbled to 1-2. This should have been a game that Jacksonville felt very confident in winning, but Week 3 saw the Jaguars drop 37-17 to the Houston Texans, giving their division rival their first win of the year.
Through three weeks, Lawrence has a QBR of just 41.6. He's thrown just three touchdowns in three games, to go with two interceptions and having been sacked six times. Next week, Lawrence and the Jaguars take on the Atlanta Falcons in London.