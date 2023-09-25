AFC Power Rankings after Week 3
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?
By Ryan Heckman
10. New England Patriots (1-2)
Fortunately for a struggling New England Patriots team, they were able to match up with one of the best bounce-back candidates in Zach Wilson. Week 3 saw the Patriots snag their first win of the year, although it was a fairly uneventful game as a whole.
Mac Jones threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, the Patriots held the Jets to 171 total yards and New England came away with a divisional victory; something that will always count more, especially as the season wears on.
9. Houston Texans (1-2)
Sitting at 0-2 entering this week, the Houston Texans took on Trevor Lawrence and, as we've already established, beat he and the Jaguars handedly. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continued to impress for the Texans, throwing for 280 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Fellow rookie, Tank Dell, has become Stroud's go-to man in the passing game the last two weeks. Dell caught five passes for 145 yards and a touchdown; his second game in a row with a score after catching seven of 10 targets a week ago. It looks like the Texans may have found something with the Stroud-Dell connection.