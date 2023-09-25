AFC Power Rankings after Week 3
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?
By Ryan Heckman
8. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
In a matchup of two very desperate 0-2 teams, the Los Angeles Chargers took on the Minnesota Vikings in a road contest. In true back-and-forth fashion, which both Chargers and Vikings fans are accustomed to, this game went down to the wire. It was not a surprise to two fan bases used to seeing games like this.
The only difference for the Chargers was, this time, they came out with a win, thanks to a Kirk Cousins interception to seal the game. Next week, the Chargers get another golden opportunity for a win, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in a divisional matchup and a chance to even their season at 2-2.
7. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)
Through three weeks, it is safe to say the Indianapolis Colts have been a pleasant surprise. With all of the Jonathan Taylor drama and the coaching staff grooming their rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson, no one expected them to be 2-1 at this point, but here they are.
And, this week, they were without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, going up against a 2-0 Baltimore Ravens team in a game they were definitely picked to lose. Taking it into overtime, though, the Colts pulled off the win and further muddied the AFC picture after three weeks.