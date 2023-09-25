NFL Spin Zone
AFC Power Rankings after Week 3

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?

By Ryan Heckman

Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
8. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

In a matchup of two very desperate 0-2 teams, the Los Angeles Chargers took on the Minnesota Vikings in a road contest. In true back-and-forth fashion, which both Chargers and Vikings fans are accustomed to, this game went down to the wire. It was not a surprise to two fan bases used to seeing games like this.

The only difference for the Chargers was, this time, they came out with a win, thanks to a Kirk Cousins interception to seal the game. Next week, the Chargers get another golden opportunity for a win, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in a divisional matchup and a chance to even their season at 2-2.

7. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

Through three weeks, it is safe to say the Indianapolis Colts have been a pleasant surprise. With all of the Jonathan Taylor drama and the coaching staff grooming their rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson, no one expected them to be 2-1 at this point, but here they are.

And, this week, they were without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, going up against a 2-0 Baltimore Ravens team in a game they were definitely picked to lose. Taking it into overtime, though, the Colts pulled off the win and further muddied the AFC picture after three weeks.

