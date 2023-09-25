AFC Power Rankings after Week 3
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?
By Ryan Heckman
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)
After starting the season with a shellacking in Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now winners of two in a row. Week 3 saw them defeat the Raiders on Sunday Night Football, as Kenny Pickett played a relatively clean game, throwing for 235 yards, two touchdowns and finishing with no turnovers on the night.
The Steelers put clamps on the Raiders offense for most of the night, and the final score was not as indicative of their performance, as I've already mentioned. Next week, Pittsburgh takes on the Texans coming off their first win of the year.
5. Cleveland Browns (2-1)
So far, the AFC North looks like potentially the best division in the conference, with three teams sitting at 2-1 and the Browns sort of surprising us so far. For the most part, their defense has been phenomenal. In Week 3, Cleveland shut down the Titans, allowing them just three points on the day.
Deshaun Watson finished maybe his best game as a Brown, yet, although not without a boneheaded play that social media loved laughing about. Watson went 27-for-33 for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Next week, the Browns have a huge matchup with the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens and a battle for first place.