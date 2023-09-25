AFC Power Rankings after Week 3
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are flying high after Week 3, but are they the best team in the AFC?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
Speaking of those Ravens, they suffered their first loss in a close one to the Colts, losing in overtime. Injuries have piled up for Baltimore on offense lately, as they were without Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill and, of course, J.K. Dobbins.
Although the Ravens lost, Lamar Jackson played a strong game, finishing with 202 passing yards and adding 101 on the ground, with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Offensively, the Ravens have been all over the place. Next week, though, they'll have to bring it against that tough Cleveland defense.
3. Buffalo Bills (2-1)
Since dropping their season opener, the Buffalo Bills have gone on to dominate the last two by a combined score of 75-13. The Bills' defense hounded the Washington Commanders and especially quarterback Sam Howell all afternoon in Week 3. Howell was sacked an eye-popping nine times in this game while also throwing four interceptions. One of those picks was returned for a score, too.
Josh Allen was fine, throwing for 218 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while the Bills ran for 168 yards as a team. Next week, we get a real treat as the Bills get to square off with the 3-0 Miami Dolphins.