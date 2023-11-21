5 coaching changes that need to be made after Week 11
By Ryan Heckman
4. The Bucs could save themselves the hassle and hand Todd Bowles his walking papers now
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their season 3-1 and atop the NFC South. But, since then, they have lost five of six and are reeling. In the middle of their downward spiral, fans started wondering when this team would part with head coach Todd Bowles. Could it happen before the end of the regular season?
Hey, at this point, it might not be a bad idea. At 4-6, the Bucs are not out of the race whatsoever. They're just a game out of first place and the Saints, at 5-5, are getting ready to see what Derek Carr might have coming off an injury, should he even suit up next week.
This division is a mess and it's highly winnable for three of the four teams. Bowles has not been getting it done. His time management and decision-making has had fans pulling their hair out at times, and the Bucs should be ready and willing to move on right now.
Who gets the interim job? Who cares. They'd have to be a better option than Bowles at this point.