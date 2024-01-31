NFL fans have named the Chiefs the most disliked team
Is this really any surprise?
NFL fans have spoken and the team they hate the most is the Kansas City Chiefs! According to KAKE, a study from Bet Online "tracked negative sentiment posts" to figure out who NFL fans hated the most. That team was the Chiefs.
""The study says the Chiefs are the "most disliked" team in the NFL, dethroning the Dallas Cowboys. BetOnline.ag tracked negative sentiment posts, such as "I hate the Cowboys," "Screw the Cowboys," etc., directed at each team. More than 120,000 X posts were tracked."- KAKE News
Six straight AFC Championship appearances and four trips to the Super Bowl could be creating "fan fatigue," the study says, "...similar to how fans felt with the Patriots and Tom Brady." Also contributing could be exposure of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, as well as the idea that officiating gives the Chiefs favorable treatment.
It's not shocking to see the Chiefs earn the top spot here given all of their success in recent years. They're headed to their fourth Super Bowl in five years, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are on people's TV screens all the time due to the various commercials they're in, and of course, the whole Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship. It makes sense why people might be tired of the Chiefs.
The fans have spoken and the Chiefs are NFL's most hated squad
The top five on BetOnline's rankings of most hated teams are the Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles, Ravens, and Patriots. It's funny to still see the Patriots in the top five despite them not being in a Super Bowl since the 2018 season. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are no longer in New England so we'll see if the Pats plummet on this list next season or if the Boston effect will keep them as a hated team.
The five least-hated teams (we won't go as far to say loved since these rankings are based on people saying negative things about each organization) are the Jaguars, Colts, Buccaneers, Commanders, and Cardinals. The Bucs being this low on the list is pretty shocking considering they've won a Super Bowl more recently than all but two NFL teams and Brady played for them for three years.
As long as the Kansas City Chiefs continue to win and be successful, people are going to hate them. That's how it goes in sports.