NFL Fantasy Football: Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Brock Purdy & Kenneth Walker III headline Week 8 Injury Report
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #5:
Kansas City Chiefs, RB Jerrick McKinnon (groin)
Patrick Mahomes utilizes all of his weapons. He's an efficient quarterback with big play ability. Jerrick McKinnon is a tool in Matt Nagy's offense. His speed, elusiveness, and quickness make him a great threat out of the backfield. The eight-year veteran joined the injury report on Thursday. If McKinnon (groin) cannot play, the Chiefs will rely only on Isaiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to pick up the slack.
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #4:
Minnesota Vikings, TE T.J Hockensin (foot)
Justin Jefferson's absence forced Kirk Cousins to find other targets. Wes Phillips' offense needs to score points to keep up with incoming opponents. T.J. Hockenson did not hesitate to step up to the plate. He ranks second in receptions (47), targets (57), and receiving yards (390) among tight ends. A foot injury caused the Vikings tight end to leave Monday night's game against the Green Bay Practice. He was limited in practice but, expects to play on Sunday.
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #3:
San Francisco 49ers, QB Brock Purdy (concussion)
Kyle Shanahan's offense has the injury bug this week. Deebo Samuels and Trent Williams are doubtful to play Monday Night. Brock Purdy's absence is the most concerning for San Francisco 49ers fans. He entered the concussion protocol after a 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was limited in practice this week but will not play this weekend. Sam Darnold will fill in for Purdy against the Cincinnati Bengals.