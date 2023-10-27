NFL Fantasy Football: Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Brock Purdy & Kenneth Walker III headline Week 8 Injury Report
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #2:
New York Giants, RB Saquon Barkley (elbow)
A 14-7 win against the Washington Commanders gave the Brian Daboll's unit confidence. Tyrod Taylor led the team well. Saquon Barkley jump-started the offense. He earned over 100 yards of total offense and scored a receiving touchdown. He experienced an elbow injury last week despite an impressive performance. Barkley was limited in practice this week and may be a game-time decision.
NFL Fantasy Football Injury #1:
Miami Dolphins, WR Tyreek Hill (hip)
Frank Smith's offense is a threat for any opposing defense. Tua Tagovailoa manages all of his weapons well. Tyreek Hill is his favorite by far. The All-Pro receiver ranks first in receiving yards (902), touchdown receptions, and receiving grade (94.4). He sat out in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles. When asked if he would play Sunday, Hill responded "Yeah, baby. I'm good." The Dolphins will host the New England Patriots on Sunday They rank 27th in pass coverage entering Week 8.
Injuries change how fantasy football managers will approach their match-ups. There are a handful of X-Factors experiencing injuries in Week 8. We must make the correct adjustments to secure a victory.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.