NFL flex scheduling: All 16 possible Week 18 games ranked
Which NFL games will be flexed to Sunday Night Football – and Saturday – in Week 18 to wrap up the 2023 regular season?
By Asher Fair
The 2023 NFL regular season is rapidly coming to a close, with just two weeks to play until the 14-team playoff field is set. Several teams have already locked up playoff spots, but nothing is solidified regarding seeding in either conference. There is a lot up for grabs over the next week and a half.
One game in the final week of the regular season is generally flexed to the Sunday Night Football slot. More recently, two others have been moved to Saturday (one in the afternoon and another in the evening).
The flexed games are those that carry significant postseason impact one way or another. When it comes to the Sunday finale, it is generally a game that is guaranteed to have meaning no matter what other key playoff implications have already been settled throughout Week 18.
Before we know the results of Week 17, let’s have a look at which games are most likely to be “flexed” in Week 18.
2 with no chance
16. New York Jets @ New England Patriots
This is the only game that is already guaranteed not to have any playoff implications, as both the Jets and Patriots have long been eliminated from postseason contention.
15. Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders
Aside from the fact that the Commanders getting flexed would take a miracle in itself, the Cowboys’ recent losing streak has them in position to have nothing to play for in Week 18. Homefield advantage is effectively out the window, and the NFC East almost feels the same. You get the feeling that this team is already preparing for another Wild Card trip to Tampa Bay.