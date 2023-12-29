NFL flex scheduling: All 16 possible Week 18 games ranked
Which NFL games will be flexed to Sunday Night Football – and Saturday – in Week 18 to wrap up the 2023 regular season?
By Asher Fair
4 with basically no chance
14. Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Yes, there is a chance that the Packers (or even the Bears, technically) will still have something to fight for in Week 18, but that will depend largely on other outcomes throughout the next two weekends. The NFL won’t want to risk giving a valuable flex spot to a game that is potentially meaningless for both teams.
13. Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints
This game meaning anything also hinges on a number of other results. The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South even by not beating the Saints in Week 17, and neither the Falcons nor Saints control their own destiny for a Wild Card spot. Should the Buccaneers lose out, this game is guaranteed to decide the division, but again, that’s a big “if”.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers
As touched on above, even if the Buccaneers lose to the Saints in Week 17, they can win the NFC South with a victory over the last place Panthers. So this might just be the least appealing “win and in” game on the schedule, but it could end up having that guaranteed effect.
11. Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals
The Seahawks control their playoff destiny, even though the only way they can clinch a spot in Week 17 is with a win and a Packers-Vikings tie. But once again, this potential “win and in” Week 18 game featuring a last place team simply isn’t all that appealing.