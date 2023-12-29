NFL flex scheduling: All 16 possible Week 18 games ranked
Which NFL games will be flexed to Sunday Night Football – and Saturday – in Week 18 to wrap up the 2023 regular season?
By Asher Fair
3 strong possibilities
6. Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
This game actually mattering is somewhat of a longshot, but if it does, you could argue that no game is bigger. The Browns still have an outside chance at the AFC North – and the No. 1 seed in the AFC – and the Bengals can still sneak into the playoffs by winning out. The good thing is that even if one thing can’t happen after Week 17, the other still might. The bad thing is that both scenarios depend on a number of other results.
5. Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings
With a road game against the Cowboys in Week 17, it will be tougher for the Lions to remain in contention for homefield advantage in Week 18, but if they are, this game should be given serious flex consideration. Plus, you have to consider the fact that the Vikings could potentially still be fighting for a playoff spot if they beat the Packers at home in Week 17, even though the NFC North already belongs to the Lions for the first time ever.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
The Steelers and Ravens not playing a prime time game during an NFL season almost feels wrong. Perhaps the schedule will change if the Ravens don’t manage to lock up homefield advantage in Week 17 – and if the Steelers remain in playoff contention amid another potential non-losing season after looking like arguably the weakest team in the AFC throughout early December.