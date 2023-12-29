NFL flex scheduling: All 16 possible Week 18 games ranked
Which NFL games will be flexed to Sunday Night Football – and Saturday – in Week 18 to wrap up the 2023 regular season?
By Asher Fair
The 3 favorites
3. Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
This game has the potential to be huge in more ways than one. First of all, both of these teams still control their own playoff destiny, so Week 17 victories effectively set this one up to be a de facto playoff game. But even beyond Wild Card implications, it could also still be for the AFC South title, depending on what the Jaguars do over the next two weeks. If these two teams win and the Jaguars lose in Week 17, this game is getting flexed. In the words of Cris Collinsworth, “there is no doubt about it”.
2. Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
After their embarrassing loss to the Ravens, it is highly unlikely that the 49ers will clinch homefield advantage in Week 17. So a 49ers team going for the No. 1 seed and a Rams team potentially fighting for a playoff spot is must-see TV in the final week of the season. The last time these two teams met in Week 18, the 49ers needed a come-from-behind win to get into the postseason, and it ended up being an NFC Championship Game preview.
1. Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
Even as the overall favorite, this one depends on the Bills beating the Patriots in Week 17 and the Dolphins losing to the Ravens, thus making it a de facto AFC East championship game. Both results are odds-on, but even if they don’t pan out, the Dolphins could still have the No. 1 seed to fight for, just like the Chiefs did in their flexed game against the eliminated Raiders a year ago. If both do pan out, this one is an absolute lock.