NFL Free Agency 2024: Grading the New York Giants day one performance
The New York Giants were considered a losing franchise last season. They experienced hiccups like most teams, but their responses produced different results. Brian Daboll’s unit appeared stagnant and experienced more failures than success stories. A chance to right the ship begins with free agency.
What grade does the New York Giants deserve for their day one performance?
New York Giants Day One Free Agent Offensive Grade: C+
Protecting the quarterback has been an issue for the Giants over the last few seasons. It’s hindered Daniel Jones from staying healthy. The former first-round pick’s future is questionable, but that did not stop New York from investing in extra protection. Jermaine Eluemunor became the newest member of the developing interior. The former fifth-round pick agreed to a two-year deal. He’s a perfect alternative if Evan Neal becomes unavailable. Jon Runyan also agreed to a three-year deal. The former Michigan Wolverine played for the Green Bay Packers for four seasons. He earned a 77 pass block rating in 2022 and is a solid addition to a new unit.
Improvements to the offensive line assist running backs gain extra yards. Saquon Barkley is no longer a member of the G men and will not benefit from the additional help. The two-time Pro- Bowler signed with the Philadelphia Eagles - leaving the Giants with a vacancy. It did not take long for the office to find a solid replacement. Devin Singletary agreed to a three-year deal worth $16.5 million. The former Houston Texan is versatile and can pick up where Barkley left off. He lacks the extra athleticism but can still produce.
New York Giants Day One Free Agent Defensive Grade: B
Creating a stout defense is vital for teams residing in the NFC East. An intense free agency frenzy created new match-up problems for rivaling franchises. The Giants were ready to make adjustments. Enhancing a dismal front seven became a high priority for the front office. In 2023, New York ranked 26th against the run (58) and pass rush (66.3). Their inconsistencies led to blowout losses in front of national audiences.
The decision to invest in an aggressive edge rusher created an uproar throughout social media on Monday. The New York Giants agreed to a trade with the Carolina Panthers to add Brian Burns to the roster. The blockbuster addition cost New York a fifth and fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft. Burns ranks fifth on the Panthers’ all-time sacks list. The Giants also agreed to terms with linebacker Carter Coughlin.
An upgrade to the defensive front was the highlight of the Giants’ first day of free agency. They acquired solid players to fill other holes on the roster but still have uncertainties heading into the NFL Draft. Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney were losses for a desperate franchise. The New York Giants earned a B- for their first-day acquisitions, but still have work to do.
