NFL Free Agency 2024: Grading the Philadelphia Eagles day one performance
What grade do the Philadelphia Eagles deserve for their performance in the first day of free agency?
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the off-season with a shopping list of demands. They were one of the busiest franchises Monday afternoon. An unsuccessful campaign in 2023 forced Howie Roseman to make moves. His front office did not hesitate to invest in talent on the first day of free agency.
Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency Day One Offensive Grade: B+
Hiccups on offense hurt Nick Sirianni’s squad significantly in 2023. The fluent offense from the previous season seemed non-existent throughout the campaign. Jalen Hurts failed to protect the football - resulting in unexplainable turnovers. A lack of production on the ground put Brian Johnson’s group in an unfavorable position. Last year, the Eagles ranked 25th in run grading (75) - fifteen spots back from the previous season.
Investing in a premier tailback became the primary focus for Philadelphia. The decision to part ways with D’ Andre Swift gave the Eagles more incentive to upgrade their backfield. Saquon Barkley became the perfect candidate. The former New York Giant agreed to a three-year deal worth $37.75 million. He’s experienced injuries in previous seasons but has enough experience to become an asset for his new team. In 2022, Barkley finished the season with the fourth-highest rushing yard total (1,426). He will produce similar results in 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency Day One Defensive Grade: B
Establishing a defensive identity will help Vic Fangio thrive in the upcoming campaign. Pressuring the quarterback is a vital part of the equation for success. In 2022, the Eagles ranked first in pass rush grading (88.2). It created havoc in the backfield and more interceptions for the secondary (86.6). Fangio’s success with the Miami Dolphins last season earned him a new job. He expects to duplicate his results but needs assistance from the free agency market.
Premier edge rushers are X-Factors for aggressive defenses. Bryce Huff is becoming one of those players. The former New York Jet is an active force on the line of scrimmage. In 2023, Huff earned ten sacks and ranked 11th in pass rush rating (86.8) among edge defenders. He expects to sign a deal worth $51.1 million - making him the highest-paid undrafted free agent in NFL History.
Adding depth at the linebacker position was also a priority for the Eagles. Zack Baun caught the attention of the front office. The former New Orleans Saints earned snaps on and off the ball last season. He plans to sign a one-year deal with Philadelphia and is a great roster addition.
The Philadelphia Eagles made a splash on the first day of free agency. Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff will earn pivotal roles on the team. They fill holes and give Howie Roseman’s franchise better odds of winning a championship. Nick Sirianni's staff deserve a B for their activity, but still need a few more peices before the regualr season.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com