NFL Free Agency 2024: What were the 5 best quarterback signings?
Finding a leader to control the offense is difficult for front offices. There are a handful of factors that determine success. Environment, scheme, and teammates weigh heavily on athletes working to develop at a high level. Especially NFL quarterbacks. The free agent market allows teams to invest in experienced gunslingers before risking the future on someone unproven.
Which NFL Franchise landed the best free-agent QB?
NFL Free Agent QB Signing #5: New England Patriots sign Jacoby Brissett
Discovering the next elite quarterback has challenged the New England Patriots. A successful stint with Hall of Famer Tom Brady set expectations high for the men who follow in his footsteps. Mac Jones has yet to come close to his shadow. The former first-round pick's adjustment to the professional stage hindered progression. Robert Kraft’s staff decided to add a comfort blanket to the roster. Agreeing to a one-year deal with Jacoby Brissett is a part of the plan. An experienced gunslinger will kill two birds with one stone. The Patriots hope Mac Jones develops under Brissett’s tutelage and can also search for an alternative quarterback for the future.