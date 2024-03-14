NFL Free Agency 2024: What were the 5 best quarterback signings?
NFL Free Agent QB Signing #4: Las Vegas Raiders sign Gardner Minshew
A divorce with Derek Carr forced the Las Vegas Raiders to evaluate the future. The seasoned veteran spent nine years with the franchise and experienced shimmers of success. Achieving a playoff victory was an accomplishment that Carr struggled to check off. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal with the expectation of becoming a Super Bowl contender. The marriage failed expectations - forcing Las Vegas to invest in another QB. Gardner Minshew is that guy. He’s a sixth-round pick with a resounding resume. In 2023, Minshew finished the season with his career-high total in passing yards (3,305) as a back-up role for Anthony Richardson.
NFL Free Agent QB Signing #3: Atlanta Falcons sign Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons announced their interest in a quarterback early in the off-season. A new regime under Raheem Morris provides hope for loyal fans. It also allows a new gunslinger to earn a starting job. Exchanging the No.8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is risky. A youthful offensive leader would be a fresh start for the franchise but could not promise wins in the immediate future. Instead, the Falcons decided to sign Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million. The transaction secured a missing piece of the offense. It could also result in an NFC South championship.