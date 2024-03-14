NFL Free Agency 2024: What were the 5 best quarterback signings?
NFL Free Agent QB Signing #2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Baker Mayfield
Free agent signings make great headlines. They do not permeate success on the gridiron. Chemistry is a vital ingredient in the NFL locker rooms. Baker Mayfield and his receiving core have a connection. It resulted in his best season as a professional quarterback. The former first-round pick experienced hiccups throughout his career that hindered him from early success. Resiliency and determination helped Baker relocate to the Bay. His teammates are glad he came. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers resigned Mayfield to a three-year deal worth $100 million. It will be worth the money if it results in consecutive playoff berths.
NFL Free Agent QB Signing #1: Pittsburgh Steelers sign Russell Wilson
An offensive identity was non-existent did not exist for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. It resulted in the firing of Matt Canada and concerns heading into the off-season. The plan to develop Kenny Pickett into Ben Roethlisberger’s protege seemed less believable. He struggled to perform well last season - ranking 37th in touchdown passes (6) and 29th in passing yards (2,070). His inconsistencies opened the door for Pittsburgh to sign Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth $1.21 million. His salary is the league minimum for veterans - a perfect scenario for the Steelers. The twelve-year quarterback ranked 10th in passing yards in 2023 and could be the catalyst for a developing offense.
Signing a quarterback in the free agency market is a good option for franchises that are a few pieces players out of playoff contention. These gunslingers bring experience and desire to win to the table. If utilized correctly, they can lead a team to the Super Bowl.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com