NFL Free Agency 2024: Who were the 5 best running back signings?
Which NFL franchises signed the best running back? Did their selection fit their scheme?
The Free Agent Market is a perfect place to find upgrades. This year’s frenzy changes projections for teams in the upcoming campaign. A plethora of running back signings put media headlines in a chokehold. Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry found new homes - creating a challenge for divisional opponents.
Which NFL Franchise landed the best free agent running back signing?
NFL Free Agent RB Signing #5: New York Giants sign Devin Singletary
The New York Giants need significant help to become a contender in the NFC East. Inconsistencies behind the center hindered Brian Daboll’s unit in 2023. Daniel Jones’ future is uncertain - adding more uncertainty for fans to carry in the upcoming campaign. Investing in the offensive line during the first day of free agency was a good step in the right direction. Saquon Barkley later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. Devin Singletary agreed to take the Pro-Bowler’s spot soon after. The former third-round pick is an asset for an offense searching for an identity. Singletary earned 1,091 yards from scrimmage last season. He could become a primary weapon behind a revamped offensive line.