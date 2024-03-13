NFL Free Agency 2024: Who were the 5 best running back signings?
Which NFL franchises signed the best running back? Did their selection fit their scheme?
NFL Free Agent RB Signing #4: Chicago Bears sign D’Andre Swift
Speculation surrounding Justin Fields’ future has not hindered Ryan Poles from making executive decisions. The Chicago Bears are determined to improve from previous seasons. It began during free agency. While franchises waited for an update on Fields, Poles upgraded his backfield. The Bears agreed to a three-year deal worth $24.5 million. The former second-round pick had an impressive stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He finished the season ranked fifth in rushing yards (1,049) and scored five touchdowns. An experienced tailback is the best weapon for a developing gunslinger. We are uncertain who will lead the Bears next season. Swift is still capable of guiding them to success.
NFL Free Agent RB Signing #3: Baltimore Ravens sign Derrick Henry
Running the football is the trademark of the Baltimore Ravens. It’s expected when the most dynamic quarterback in the league is on the roster. Lamar Jackson’s ability creates opportunities for his peers to succeed. He’s the best rusher. That was, until Monday Tuesday afternoon. A two-year deal worth $16 million made Derrick Henry the newest of the backfield. The four-time Pro-Bowler is a physical runner with breakaway speed. He ranked second in rushing yards (1,167) and fourth in offensive grading (90.2). He will become another headache for opposing defenses to account for in a lethal offense.